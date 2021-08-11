44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,587 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 442,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,285,561. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

