44 Wealth Management LLC Has $828,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,603 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.58. 104,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,595,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

