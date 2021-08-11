44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.93. 32,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,614,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

