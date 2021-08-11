44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.35. 18,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,908. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

