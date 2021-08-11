44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $63,875,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,017,000 after purchasing an additional 333,627 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $193.16. 2,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.68. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

