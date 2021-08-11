44 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,563. The stock has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

