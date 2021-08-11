2,991 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,991 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 23.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the software’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,818 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 244.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,545 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 84,353 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $236,603.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,930 shares of company stock worth $26,941,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -788.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

