2,604 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,365,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.82. 60,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,789. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

