21,908 Shares in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dragon Victory International by 28.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYL opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51. Dragon Victory International Limited has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Hangzhou Long Yun Network Technology Co, Ltd. is a focus on the Internet to attract high-quality products and investment in light-asset-based enterprises. The company has a wealth of investment experience, the operation of the capital market skilled, systematic and efficient management team, by a number of senior management consulting experts, investment financial professionals, lawyers and other elite accountants, investment judgment accurate, strategic vision unique in the industry Has a strong influence and high credibility.

