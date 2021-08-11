$2.19 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report $2.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 million. Phunware reported sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $11.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $12.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.21 million, with estimates ranging from $16.97 million to $17.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million.

PHUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 5,267.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phunware by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,499 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Phunware by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Phunware by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHUN opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 12.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

