15,888 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,888 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $73,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.60. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,159,219.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at $21,857,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,741 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

