15,888 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,888 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $73,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ALRM opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.60. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48.
In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,159,219.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at $21,857,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,741 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.
Alarm.com Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
