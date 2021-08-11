14,845 Shares in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 50.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSS shares. Scotiabank downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

GSS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $251.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

