$143.57 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce $143.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.54 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $140.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $582.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $606.70 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 258.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 71,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 144.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 45,153 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 274,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.