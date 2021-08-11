$143.57 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce $143.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.54 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $140.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $582.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $606.70 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 258.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 71,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 144.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 45,153 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 274,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

