126,000 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 126,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Presima Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 75.0% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

