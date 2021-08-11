$124.07 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post sales of $124.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.50 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $84.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $485.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $571.70 million, with estimates ranging from $556.56 million to $578.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $107.01 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.