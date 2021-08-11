116,303 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 116,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,000. Essential Utilities comprises about 2.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,113. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

