1,160 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.