$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.97. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 171.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

PACW traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,972. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.