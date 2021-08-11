$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $906.70 million and the highest is $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $803.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 408,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

