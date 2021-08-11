$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.96. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

PEG opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.20. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 290,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.