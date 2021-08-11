$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.96. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

PEG opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.20. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 290,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

