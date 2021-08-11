$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.76. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

BRKS opened at $85.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.13. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.