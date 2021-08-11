$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.76. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

BRKS opened at $85.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.13. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

