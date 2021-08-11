-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). SCYNEXIS reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis dropped their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 2,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 78,364 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.