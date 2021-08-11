$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.46. CoreCivic reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CoreCivic.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.47. 3,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.35.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
Featured Story: dividend yield calculator
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.