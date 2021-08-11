$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.46. CoreCivic reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.47. 3,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

