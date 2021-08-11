-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of uCloudlink Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 103,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.52.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

