$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Twitter reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

TWTR opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05. Twitter has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 139.75 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,888 shares of company stock worth $4,708,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Twitter by 16.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

