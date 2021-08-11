$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDSI. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.