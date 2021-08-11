$0.05 EPS Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Community Health Systems reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on CYH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 159,781 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 838,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,554. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.04. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

