Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ZYNE opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on ZYNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
