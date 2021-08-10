Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZYNE opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZYNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 388.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

