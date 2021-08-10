ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 4,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

