Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $208.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.77.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $199.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

