Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 5,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 139,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evanson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $505,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTAQU. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,036,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000.

