Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to “Buy”

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $103.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.22. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

