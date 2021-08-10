Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE BFS opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,397,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

