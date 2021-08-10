Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CLNE stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

