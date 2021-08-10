Zacks Investment Research Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

SOFI opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $271,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $792,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

