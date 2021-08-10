Zacks Investment Research Lowers MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $79.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $81.13.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 215,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

