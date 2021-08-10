Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) to Sell

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 384,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,197. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.39. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable (BEPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.