Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $226.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year on year. It expects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $8.65 and $8.95 for the current year, up from the prior estimate of $8.40-$8.80. Avery Dennison anticipates ex-currency sales growth to be approximately 14-16% for 2021. The Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Retail Branding and Information Solutions business is benefiting from core apparel business. The company is poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, focus on growing profitability in base businesses, acquisitions and productivity improvement. Raw material and freight cost inflation might dent the company's margins in the upcoming quarter.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVY. boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.73.

NYSE:AVY opened at $214.65 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $112.21 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

