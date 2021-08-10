Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Hold

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

CPT traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,709. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

