Zacks: Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.76. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 76,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,517,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
WGO stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
