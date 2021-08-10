Zacks: Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.76. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 76,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,517,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

WGO stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

