Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post $898.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $902.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $897.06 million. Plexus posted sales of $913.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Plexus by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Plexus by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.06. Plexus has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

