Zacks: Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. Livent posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

LTHM traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 65,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,356. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

