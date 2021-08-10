Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.33. 762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,332,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 215,855 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,195 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 158,766 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

