Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will report $31.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.40 million and the lowest is $31.56 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year sales of $138.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.93 million to $143.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $223.93 million to $233.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNOG. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOG opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 10.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.