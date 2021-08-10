Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Frontline posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $14,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 95,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Frontline by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106,127 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.