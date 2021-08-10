Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 237,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 31.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 639,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,719. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $299.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.47.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

