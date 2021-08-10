Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.18. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

WTS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.84. 5,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,531. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $164.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,665 shares of company stock worth $6,110,288. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

