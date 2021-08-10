Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. The Williams Companies also posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after buying an additional 3,793,076 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after buying an additional 1,432,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.76 on Friday. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

