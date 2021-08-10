Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QIPT shares. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,765,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,000. Quipt Home Medical makes up approximately 2.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 8.33% of Quipt Home Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

