Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,371 shares of company stock worth $703,580. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.69. 2,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,215. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

